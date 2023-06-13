UrduPoint.com

Traders Advised To Get Sacrificial Animals Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

The district administration on Tuesday started giving the final touches to arrangements for animals "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" around the corner for formal kick-off here near Sukkur bypass

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Tuesday started giving the final touches to arrangements for animals "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" around the corner for formal kick-off here near Sukkur bypass.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Essa Khan has said that special arrangements have been made for the facilitation, security and safety of traders and their livestock.

He said the district Police will take care of security in nearby areas of the Mandi, in addition to regularly available policing arrangements.

He said that the cleanliness of the cattle market area and adjoining areas have been completed while facilities for water and feed for the animals are in place.

Clean water would be supplied for the animals within the Mandi facility, and clean drinking water is available for traders and customers, he added.

They can avail of these facilities at reduced rates. An area of 20 acres has been allotted for the animals. A total of six blocks are being set up, he added.

Related Topics

Police Water Sukkur Market

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Sinan Al-Awsi

UAE President receives Sinan Al-Awsi

12 seconds ago
 Vucic to Meet With Western Ambassadors on Wednesda ..

Vucic to Meet With Western Ambassadors on Wednesday Amid Escalation in Kosovo - ..

4 minutes ago
 ZNPP Cooling Pool's Waterproofing Carried Out to S ..

ZNPP Cooling Pool's Waterproofing Carried Out to Save Water - Russia's Rosenergo ..

4 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Motivate States to Use Alternative Cu ..

US Sanctions Motivate States to Use Alternative Currencies, But No Easy Way Out ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate IJP Ro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate IJP Road, kick-start 11th Avenue of ..

5 minutes ago
 Woman declared dead comes back to life at her own ..

Woman declared dead comes back to life at her own funeral

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.