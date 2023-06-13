Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

The district administration on Tuesday started giving the final touches to arrangements for animals "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" around the corner for formal kick-off here near Sukkur bypass

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Tuesday started giving the final touches to arrangements for animals "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" around the corner for formal kick-off here near Sukkur bypass.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Essa Khan has said that special arrangements have been made for the facilitation, security and safety of traders and their livestock.

He said the district Police will take care of security in nearby areas of the Mandi, in addition to regularly available policing arrangements.

He said that the cleanliness of the cattle market area and adjoining areas have been completed while facilities for water and feed for the animals are in place.

Clean water would be supplied for the animals within the Mandi facility, and clean drinking water is available for traders and customers, he added.

They can avail of these facilities at reduced rates. An area of 20 acres has been allotted for the animals. A total of six blocks are being set up, he added.