Traders alliance, civil society carries out rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Traders Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and civil society Tuesday carried out a protest rally to express solidarity with Palestinians facing atrocities of Israeli forces in Gaza.

The rally that was led by President of Traders Alliance, Mujib-ur-Rehman passed through various areas of Saddar bazar and condemned Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinians. Holding placards and banners, participants also chanted slogans against Israel.

Addressing the rally, speakers urged international community to take notice of Israeli transgression and said that Masjid Aqsa is a sacred place and its desecration is condemnable and would not be tolerated.

They said that entire Muslim ummah is with Palestinians in this hour of distress and they would be provided needed support and help.

Meanwhile, PMLN also carried out a rally to express solidarity with Palestinians. The rally that was led by PMLN Provincial President Ameer Maqam started from Deans Trade Centre and culminated at Peshawar Press Club.

Speakers calls for support of international community to end atrocities against Palestine people and assured support to them in this hour of need.