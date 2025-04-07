Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians

Traders' Alliance Nawabshah held an important meeting to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and to condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza

During the meeting, it was decided to form a committee to coordinate with other trader organizations and to plan future actions aimed at staging a strong protest in support of Palestinian brothers.

The meeting was presided over by the founding chairman of the Traders' Alliance Nawabshah, Haji Abdul Qayoom Qureshi. Office-bearers from various unions also participated in the meeting.