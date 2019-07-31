UrduPoint.com
Traders Announce Countrywide Strike On August 15, 16

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) Central General Secretary Naeem Mir has announced that traders will observe countrywide strike on August 15 and August 16.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the traders will observe another strike on August 26 and 27 as well if their demands are not met.

APAT chairman Ajmal Baloch said that they are ready to talk to the government, adding that the traders community is paying taxes.

He said that the prime minister should protect the traders from the looters within tax departments.

The traders had earlier observed a strike on July 13 as they have refused to submit tax returns of 2019 until acceptance of their genuine demands.

The business community gave a mixed reaction to the countrywide shutter-down strike given by the trader's bodies to protest imposition of certain taxes in the budget.

Some markets and shopping malls remained closed in the morning but later resuming business activities after noon.

The traders demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan in consultation with traders should announce forthwith amendments in the budget, otherwise traders would go for complete shutter down for an extended period.

They are of the view that without bringing any reforms in FBR, the government has handed over budget matters to the IMF.

