Traders announce no service for unvaccinated persons

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The traders community has announced that nothing would be sold to unvaccinated persons from their shops.

Newly elected President of Anjum-e-Tajraan Burewala Malik Muhammad Aslam and other members while addressing the oath taking ceremony at the local press club on Saturday said that 100 percent vaccination of traders and staff would be ensured.

They assured district administration that standard operating procedure (SoPs) would be implemented at all markets of the city.

They said that not only unvaccinated persons would not be given any service but a comprehensive awareness campaign would also be launched by the trader community.