Traders Announce To Support JUI-F Candidate In Elections On PK-113

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Traders announce to support JUI-F candidate in elections on PK-113

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A traders union has announced support for Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl-u-rehman (JUI-F) candidate for provincial assembly seat PK-113 in the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

The Markazi Anjuman Tajran made this announcement during a public meeting held here at a local hotel and vowed to support the JUI-F candidate for PK-113 Kafeel Ahmad Nizami besides running door to door campaign for him.

The JUI-F candidate for PK-113 Kafeel Ahmad Nizami was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Ahmad Azmi and other renowned traders including Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Ramzan, Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Saeed, Janabat Khan Mehsud, Naeem Qureshi, Sher Muhammad Mehsud, Haji Muhammad Khalid, Haji Tahir Sharif, Amjad Karim, Muhammad Sohail and others.

On the arrival of Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, he was warmly welcomed by the business community. Addressing the event, Kafeel Ahmad Nizami said that Markazi Anjuman Tajran has always played its role in highlighting public issues.

He assured the business community that he would come up to the expectations of the public if gets a chance to represent the people of this constituency after the February 08 elections. Kafeel said he was aware of all issues of this area including electricity and gas load shedding, traffic issues and others.

