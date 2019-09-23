UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Appear Divided On Oct 9 Sit-in Call

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Traders appear divided on Oct 9 sit-in call

Traders appeared divided on how to proceed further to get their issues resolved with one body adhering to strategy of negotiations but the other body aired Islamabad sit-in protest call for October 9 here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Traders appeared divided on how to proceed further to get their issues resolved with one body adhering to strategy of negotiations but the other body aired Islamabad sit-in protest call for October 9 here on Monday.

General secretary All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT), Naeem Mir, told a news conference here Monday that thousands of traders would assemble in Islamabad to stage a sit-in protest in front of Parliament House on October 9.

He said that their struggle to get their issues resolved was purely apolitical, adding they had no relations with any political party and their protest should not be linked to Maulana Fazal ur Rahman.

He appealed to the government to hear their problems and resolve them before traders appear on roads.

However, addressing a separate press conference, Chairman Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan (MTTP), Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui, termed announcement by Naeem Mir a conspiracy against the traders' community and an attempt to sabotage their demands.

Khawaja said that APAT's general secretary Naeem Mir and other office bearers had signed the charter of demands along with other traders' bodies' representatives with an understanding that they would jointly hold negotiations with the government and would speak to media jointly.

He said that 80 per cent markets of the country were supporting MTTP. He said, they had offers of negotiations from the government but they were waiting for consultations with other traders' bodies. But, the unilateral decision of APAT's Naeem Mir has created divide. "We do not agree with the Oct 9 sit-in protest call," Khawaja said.

"We still believe in resolving issues through negotiations. And if needed, we will give our own protest call." When asked, Naeem Mir said that the talk of consulting other trade bodies was now old. "We will hold talks with the government on our own," he added.

Traders have reservations over reforms being introduced by the government to improve revenue generation including fixed tax, increase in GST, CNIC of buyer in case of Rs 50,000 shopping or more.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Protest Maulana Fazal Ur Rahman Parliament Anjuman October Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

5 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

5 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

16 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.