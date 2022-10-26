Traders apprise CCPO of their problems

Business leaders of different markets and trade centres called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here on Wednesday and apprised him of their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Business leaders of different markets and trade centres called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here on Wednesday and apprised him of their problems.

The visitors included Suhail Mahmood Butt, Naeem Mir, Ch Shahid Nazir, Hafiz Rizwan Butt and other representatives of traders.

DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and senior police officers were also present.

The CCPO Lahore listened to problems of the business community and assured them of swift redress.

Dogar said Lahore police had been ensuring safety of life and properties of traders and business community.

The business community appreciated the role of Lahore police particularly CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar for maintenance of peace in the city.