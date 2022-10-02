Traders ask district admin to remove encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The traders have expressed concern over the ever-increasing encroachments in different localities of city and demanded the district administration to remove these encroachments to end frequent traffic jams affecting their business.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir, led by a delegation, met newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan and conveyed their concern regarding growing encroachments, lack of parking, and sewage and sanitation systems in the markets.

He said illegal car parking was common even in the presence of traffic cops, creating massive traffic jams and causing accidents.

Mir said due to lack of parking space, many markets in downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuck ups.

The Commissioner acknowledged the integrity of the trader's complaints and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

He said that after assuming charge, he looked at the problems and would soon have a detailed meeting on these problems, Mir quoted the Commissioner as saying.