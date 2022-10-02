UrduPoint.com

Traders Ask District Admin To Remove Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Traders ask district admin to remove encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The traders have expressed concern over the ever-increasing encroachments in different localities of city and demanded the district administration to remove these encroachments to end frequent traffic jams affecting their business.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir, led by a delegation, met newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan and conveyed their concern regarding growing encroachments, lack of parking, and sewage and sanitation systems in the markets.

He said illegal car parking was common even in the presence of traffic cops, creating massive traffic jams and causing accidents.

Mir said due to lack of parking space, many markets in downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuck ups.

The Commissioner acknowledged the integrity of the trader's complaints and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

He said that after assuming charge, he looked at the problems and would soon have a detailed meeting on these problems, Mir quoted the Commissioner as saying.

Related Topics

Business Road Car Traffic Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

17 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

17 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

17 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.