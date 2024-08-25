Open Menu

Traders Ask For Increased Security On The Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer Plaza in 2013 on Ashura day, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir urged the Interior ministries of Federal and provincial governments and the heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures to ensure peace and security in the city on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Talking to APP here Sunday, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of the city’s entry and exit points, deployment of additional police force, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all Chehlum processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.

He further called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Chehlum processions so that shopkeepers/traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and deployed more than 4600 police officers and 215 traffic wardens to perform their duties.

According to the police spokesman, a control room had been set up in the office of the City Police Officer to ensure the implementation of the security plan.

