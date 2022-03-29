Traders ask MCR to launch an anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) to launch an integrated operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding the cost of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) to launch an integrated operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding the cost of doing business.

President RCCI Nadeem Rauf, while talking to APP, said that traders of the city markets were facing immense problems owing to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

"It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest, and strict action must be taken against the encroachers," he demanded.

Nadeem urged the Metropolitan Corporation and traffic police to play their due role in removing the encroachment from the city's busiest roads and demanded the government devise a plan to shift wholesale markets from the city to the proposed ring road to ease traffic congestion.

He stressed that the business community was a significant contributor to the national economy, and the government must facilitate them to better the national progress.

