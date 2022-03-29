UrduPoint.com

Traders Ask MCR To Launch An Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Traders ask MCR to launch an anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) to launch an integrated operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding the cost of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) to launch an integrated operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding the cost of doing business.

President RCCI Nadeem Rauf, while talking to APP, said that traders of the city markets were facing immense problems owing to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

"It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest, and strict action must be taken against the encroachers," he demanded.

Nadeem urged the Metropolitan Corporation and traffic police to play their due role in removing the encroachment from the city's busiest roads and demanded the government devise a plan to shift wholesale markets from the city to the proposed ring road to ease traffic congestion.

He stressed that the business community was a significant contributor to the national economy, and the government must facilitate them to better the national progress.

/395

Related Topics

Police Business Road Traffic Rawalpindi Progress Chamber Market Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PHP police arrests 441 'criminals'

PHP police arrests 441 'criminals'

17 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Abd ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Abdul Qadir Patel

18 seconds ago
 KP to impart skills to 800 PWDs under Khuddar Init ..

KP to impart skills to 800 PWDs under Khuddar Initiative

21 seconds ago
 ITA seizes 79 commercial vehicles over various vio ..

ITA seizes 79 commercial vehicles over various violations

23 seconds ago
 Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barc ..

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barcelona to Protest Fuel Prices - ..

6 minutes ago
 Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian ..

Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.