Traders asked to cooperate with govt against encroachment

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday asked the business community to cooperate with the administration in its operation against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday asked the business community to cooperate with the administration in its operation against encroachment.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies here at his office led by President Anjuman Tajraan Punjab Sharjeel Mir, he said that no one be allowed to occupy state land illegally and strict action would be taken against those who had occupied the Evacuee Trust land in the district.

Anwar said that anti-encroachment operation in the city would continue and all illegally raised houses and shops would be removed.

On the occasion the traders ensured the DC, that they always cooperated with the administration and no land grabbers would be allowed to use the name of traders.