UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Asked To Cooperate With Govt For Controlling COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Traders asked to cooperate with govt for controlling COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies here at his office , the DC asked the traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of face masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for the customers.

On the occasion the traders ensured the DC that they always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to adopt anti-COVID SOPs in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Business

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

21 minutes ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

2 hours ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

2 hours ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.