Traders asked to cooperate with govt for controlling COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies here at his office , the DC asked the traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of face masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for the customers.

On the occasion the traders ensured the DC that they always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to adopt anti-COVID SOPs in letter and spirit.