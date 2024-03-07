Open Menu

Traders Asked To Inform About Their Stocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Traders asked to inform about their stocks

The district administration has directed traders, shopkeepers, stockist and warehouse owners to inform the deputy commissioner office about their stocks of essential items within three days, otherwise their stock will be seized during inspection

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district administration has directed traders, shopkeepers, stockist and warehouse owners to inform the deputy commissioner office about their stocks of essential items within three days, otherwise their stock will be seized during inspection.

According to official sources here on Thursday, a special crackdown is being launched on hoarders and stockists during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

Under the Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act-2020, the punishment for hoarding is three-year jail and heavy fine, sources said.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Jail Fine Stocks

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares rebound at open

Tokyo shares rebound at open

2 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

2 minutes ago
 Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

37 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

44 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

45 minutes ago
 Academics talk on integrating sustainability into ..

Academics talk on integrating sustainability into higher education at SMIU

10 minutes ago
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

55 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

2 hours ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan