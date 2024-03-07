Traders Asked To Inform About Their Stocks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
The district administration has directed traders, shopkeepers, stockist and warehouse owners to inform the deputy commissioner office about their stocks of essential items within three days, otherwise their stock will be seized during inspection
According to official sources here on Thursday, a special crackdown is being launched on hoarders and stockists during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.
Under the Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act-2020, the punishment for hoarding is three-year jail and heavy fine, sources said.
