Traders asked to observe businesses timings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 spread more dangerous compared to previous ones.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tarjan Rawalpindi Cantt led by its President Munir Baig Mirza here at his office, the DC said that all possible steps were being taken to provide a conducive environment for boosting the business activities.

He asked the traders to observe the timings related to the businesses and closed their shops at 6 PM that were included in the Punjab govt notification.

The DC added the government was well aware of the problems faced by the business community and their concerns would be conveyed to the high-ups.

Anwar urged the traders to play their role for the prosperity of the country, adding traders would be taken onboard regarding development works including the ring road project.

The trader's delegation on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and thanked the DC for acknowledging their problems.

However, they asked the DC to adopt a uniform lock-down policy in the twin cities to deal with Corona by taking all stakeholders on board.