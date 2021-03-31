UrduPoint.com
Traders Asked To Observe Businesses Timings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to strictly follow coronavirus preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the third wave of the virus was more dangerous compared to previous ones

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to strictly follow coronavirus preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the third wave of the virus was more dangerous compared to previous ones.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its President Nasir Mirza here at his office, the DC said that all possible steps were being taken to provide a conducive environment for boosting the business activities.

He asked the traders to observe the timings related to the businesses and close their shops at 6:00 p.m. that were included in the Punjab government notification.

Anwar urged the traders to play their role for the prosperity of the country, adding, the traders would be taken onboard regarding development works including the ring road project.

More Stories From Pakistan

