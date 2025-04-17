Traders association congratulates Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi on assuming charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the Central Traders Association of Rawalpindi here met with Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, to congratulate him on his new role and express their support for the ministry’s development under his leadership.

The delegation included Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President of the Central Traders Association, along with Senior Vice President Rana K. Mahmood and Vice President Saifullah Khan.

During the meeting, the traders’ representatives extended their best wishes to Minister Abbasi and discussed key issues related to railway services and their impact on trade and commerce.

They expressed confidence that under Abbasi’s leadership, the Pakistan Railways would achieve significant progress and better serve the business community.

Minister Hanif Abbasi thanked the delegation for their support and assured them of his commitment to improving railway infrastructure and services to facilitate economic growth.

“I have always worked for the rights of the laborers, and that is why they keep me in their prayers. I firmly believe that our collective goal is the development of the country and the welfare of the people, and under this goal, we all work with the guidance and cooperation of the prime minister.”

He further said, “Whatever work we do, we do it with dignity and respect, and this is one of our core values that any action we take should be for the betterment of the people.”

Minister Hanif Abbasi inaugurated a shuttle train for the people of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan and indicated that soon new projects will be launched to further improve transportation services in various parts of the country.

These projects will include the expansion of the railway network and the introduction of modern trains to ensure better travel facilities for the public.

“Inflation is decreasing, and its effects are reaching the people. Due to the government’s efforts, people are receiving better travel facilities, and we are taking actions keeping their needs in mind,” said Hanif Abbasi.

“We all take guidance from the prime minister and serve the country with his trust. I am grateful to him for entrusting me with this ministry, and I am committed to fulfilling this trust with full dedication.”

He continued, “Overseas Pakistanis are told not to send money, but we must work for the country. Our goal is not just financial aid but working for the development and prosperity of our country.”

The Federal Minister thanked the traders for their support of his resolve. “The traders have assured me of their full cooperation and appreciated my commitment, which will help in making our projects successful.”

Hanif Abbasi further mentioned that they are not only working to improve the railway hospitals but also working on educational institutions to enhance the quality of education and provide more facilities to the public.

“We are improving the railway hospitals, and we are also working on schools so that the public receives the best health and education facilities.”

