Traders’ Association For Resolving Masses’ Problems At Earliest

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Traders’ association for resolving masses’ problems at earliest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Central traders association has called upon the authorities concerned to take tangible measures for resolving problems of people at the earliest.

The association’s president-Sohail Azami while chairing a meeting said there were a number of issues which needed to be addressed on priority basis.

He expressed concerns over ongoing corruption in provincial institutions, delays in salaries for municipal employees, and lack of facilities in the district hospital and added that tangible measures should be taken for resolving those issues.

Similarly, the traders noted that the price review committee meetings have been repeatedly postponed, causing difficulties for the public.

The meeting also highlighted that despite a decrease in wheat prices, the public was not receiving any relief, while the Halal food Authority and other departments are harassing traders.

Traders decided that they would soon meet with the District Commissioner and other relevant officials to seek solutions to their problems.

APP/slm

