Traders’ Association For Resolving Masses’ Problems At Earliest
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Central traders association has called upon the authorities concerned to take tangible measures for resolving problems of people at the earliest.
The association’s president-Sohail Azami while chairing a meeting said there were a number of issues which needed to be addressed on priority basis.
He expressed concerns over ongoing corruption in provincial institutions, delays in salaries for municipal employees, and lack of facilities in the district hospital and added that tangible measures should be taken for resolving those issues.
Similarly, the traders noted that the price review committee meetings have been repeatedly postponed, causing difficulties for the public.
The meeting also highlighted that despite a decrease in wheat prices, the public was not receiving any relief, while the Halal food Authority and other departments are harassing traders.
Traders decided that they would soon meet with the District Commissioner and other relevant officials to seek solutions to their problems.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC9 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café hosts literary session on novelist Kafka16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits high school26 minutes ago
-
"Act on emergency basis" health minister directs for anti dengue measures26 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two26 minutes ago
-
Auqaf deptt holds dengue awareness walk26 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police hosts "School Safety Program"26 minutes ago
-
'Agri dept taking measures to provide relief to farmers'36 minutes ago
-
Dengue on prowl in KP as 75 more cases reported36 minutes ago
-
Walk at PMC denounces one year of genocide in Gaza46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 166 emergencies last week46 minutes ago
-
56 Pakistani prisoners return home from Sri Lanka after years of detention46 minutes ago