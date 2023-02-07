UrduPoint.com

Traders Association To Provide Free Education To Children Of Peshawar Blast Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Traders association to provide free education to children of Peshawar blast martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran, the representative body of traders of Pakistan, has announced financial support for the provision of free education to children of martyrs of the Peshawar Police Lines blast.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, President of Markazi Tanzeen Tajran Peshawar, Atif Haleem assured of extending cooperation and support for the provision of free education to children of the martyrs at private schools.

"Taking care of children of security forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty is our responsibility and we will fulfill it properly," he stressed.

Atif said he will soon hold a meeting with the Inspector General of Police in that regard and inform about the decision.

Apart from free education, he continued, the trading community would also provide other facilities such as free treatment at private hospitals, besides offering special discounts on the prices of edible goods.

