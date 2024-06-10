Open Menu

Traders Associations Pledge Support To Businessman Forum In SCCI Polls

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Traders associations pledge support to businessman forum in SCCI polls

Different traders associations and unions of Peshawar’s Shoba bazar on Monday endorsed trust in businessman forum leadership and pledged their support for the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Different traders associations and unions of Peshawar’s Shoba bazar on Monday endorsed trust in businessman forum leadership and pledged their support for the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

A meeting to this effect was chaired by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq at the chamber House to discuss traders’ issues and strategize for their resolution, said a press release here.

The meeting witnessed the participation of BF leader Ilyas Bilour, Anjuman-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Haji Afzal, SCCI vice presidents Sanaullah Khan, along with former presidents of the chamber Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour, and former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, BF senior leader Amanullah Mohmand, executive member Ismail Safi, All Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association Chairman Habibullah Zahid, Mutahidda Markazi Tajran president Malik Mirajuddin Khan, Secretary General Khalid Mohmand Pakhtoonyar, vice president Raza Khan, Old Auto-parts Association president Ghulam Nabi, and Tyre Association president Salahuddin, Farid Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Aurangzeb Khan, Ihsanullah Mohmand, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Zahir Shah, Fahad Shah, Fazal e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Peshawar’ Shoba bazar Hotels, Auto-parts, decoration, mechanics associations leaders and office bearers.

Ilyas Bilour, addressing the gathering, reaffirmed BF’s commitment to serving traders and the business community impartially. He expressed confidence in BF’s prospects in the upcoming elections, asserting their capability to secure victory.

Highlighting BF’s track record of service spanning 25 years, Bilour emphasized its reputation as the preeminent forum for addressing the community’s issues.

He credited BF’s success to its dedication to serving traders and industrialists selflessly, ensuring their problems are effectively communicated to authorities and resolved promptly.

Bilour pledged to continue prioritizing the community’s concerns and providing solutions.

During the meeting, business leaders and representatives detailed the challenges faced by their respective sectors.

Participants expressed unwavering confidence in BF’s leadership and pledged their full support for the forum in the upcoming chamber elections.

Earlier, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq in his speech said the Chamber had taken up issues of traders with tax authorities and relevant institutions efficiently and resolved them amicably.

He criticized the role of IPPs in the national economy and demanded a report of IPPs submitted in the Senate of Pakistan should be made public and suggested getting rid of the IPPs in vital national interest.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Resolution Senate Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Imran Khan Mohmand Safi Saddar Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash rec ..

6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered

9 minutes ago
 Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered

Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered

9 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar acci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident

9 minutes ago
 No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Min ..

No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA

9 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC

Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC

9 minutes ago
 Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj ..

Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry

6 minutes ago
Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C' ..

Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship

6 minutes ago
 Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratit ..

Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his con ..

6 minutes ago
 Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

13 minutes ago
 Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon C ..

Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024

6 minutes ago
 Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's F ..

Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement

38 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan