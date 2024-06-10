Traders associations pledge support to businessman forum in SCCI polls

Different traders associations and unions of Peshawar’s Shoba bazar on Monday endorsed trust in businessman forum leadership and pledged their support for the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Different traders associations and unions of Peshawar’s Shoba bazar on Monday endorsed trust in businessman forum leadership and pledged their support for the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

A meeting to this effect was chaired by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq at the chamber House to discuss traders’ issues and strategize for their resolution, said a press release here.

The meeting witnessed the participation of BF leader Ilyas Bilour, Anjuman-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Haji Afzal, SCCI vice presidents Sanaullah Khan, along with former presidents of the chamber Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour, and former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, BF senior leader Amanullah Mohmand, executive member Ismail Safi, All Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association Chairman Habibullah Zahid, Mutahidda Markazi Tajran president Malik Mirajuddin Khan, Secretary General Khalid Mohmand Pakhtoonyar, vice president Raza Khan, Old Auto-parts Association president Ghulam Nabi, and Tyre Association president Salahuddin, Farid Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Aurangzeb Khan, Ihsanullah Mohmand, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Zahir Shah, Fahad Shah, Fazal e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Peshawar’ Shoba bazar Hotels, Auto-parts, decoration, mechanics associations leaders and office bearers.

Ilyas Bilour, addressing the gathering, reaffirmed BF’s commitment to serving traders and the business community impartially. He expressed confidence in BF’s prospects in the upcoming elections, asserting their capability to secure victory.

Highlighting BF’s track record of service spanning 25 years, Bilour emphasized its reputation as the preeminent forum for addressing the community’s issues.

He credited BF’s success to its dedication to serving traders and industrialists selflessly, ensuring their problems are effectively communicated to authorities and resolved promptly.

Bilour pledged to continue prioritizing the community’s concerns and providing solutions.

During the meeting, business leaders and representatives detailed the challenges faced by their respective sectors.

Participants expressed unwavering confidence in BF’s leadership and pledged their full support for the forum in the upcoming chamber elections.

Earlier, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq in his speech said the Chamber had taken up issues of traders with tax authorities and relevant institutions efficiently and resolved them amicably.

He criticized the role of IPPs in the national economy and demanded a report of IPPs submitted in the Senate of Pakistan should be made public and suggested getting rid of the IPPs in vital national interest.