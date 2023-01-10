Traders assured resolution of issues relating to allotment in Namak Mandi parking plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has appreciated the patience of traders in waiting for the construction of skyline parking plaza in Namak Mandi and assured cooperation to address their concerns regarding allotments in the building.

He said this while chairing a meeting here Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan, Arshad Ali, Director Property Management, Mian Anees, traders' leader, Mehar Elahi and a large number of traders.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Peshawar acknowledged the rights of traders in the under-construction parking plaza and said that rightful demands would certainly be considered.

He also discussed with them their concerns relating to allotment in parking plaza and directed them to furnish needed documents within ten days for initiating further action. He also urged traders to liaise with the property section of Peshawar Metropolitan.