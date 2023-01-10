UrduPoint.com

Traders Assured Resolution Of Issues Relating To Allotment In Namak Mandi Parking Plaza

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Traders assured resolution of issues relating to allotment in Namak Mandi parking plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has appreciated the patience of traders in waiting for the construction of skyline parking plaza in Namak Mandi and assured cooperation to address their concerns regarding allotments in the building.

He said this while chairing a meeting here Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan, Arshad Ali, Director Property Management, Mian Anees, traders' leader, Mehar Elahi and a large number of traders.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Peshawar acknowledged the rights of traders in the under-construction parking plaza and said that rightful demands would certainly be considered.

He also discussed with them their concerns relating to allotment in parking plaza and directed them to furnish needed documents within ten days for initiating further action. He also urged traders to liaise with the property section of Peshawar Metropolitan.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mehar Arshad Ali

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

4 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

17 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.