SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said that traders' community is the backbone of Pakistan's economy and played an active role in country's development to increase the growth rate and curb inflation.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony for issuance of Notification for Traders Zone Wing Metropolitan Sargodha here on Wednesday.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government was strengthening the institutions and shifting them to automatic system which would eliminate political influence from these institutions,adding that they would be dedicated only to public service.

He said that the rehabilitation of traders' wings would help in resolving regional issues as well as in formulating development packages and plans.

He said that the PDM was nothing but a noisy campaign and spreading coronavirus among masses,adding that the government was working for the betterment of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce Malik Asif Amir Awan said that the role of trader's wing would solve the problems of industrialists, traders and shopkeepers and it would be a milestone in regional development.

District President PTI Ansar Iqbal Harl, President Chamber of Commerce Malik Asif Amir Awan, President Traders Wing Sargodha Muhammad Arshad Mahmood and representative of traders were present on the occasion.