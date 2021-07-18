UrduPoint.com
Traders' Bodies Join Hands For Joint Struggle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Alliance Federation, Peshawar and Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajirgan have agreed on joint struggle for the resolution of the problems of trading community, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Both organizations of the trading community were agreed during a meeting between the president of Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Meher Elahi and president Traders' Alliance Federation, Peshawar Ghulam Bilal Javed.

During meeting they discussed problems faced by the trading community and agreed on unconditional joint struggle for serving the interest of traders in the province.

Others those present on the occasion were included Amin Hussain Babar, Ghulam Hussain Chank, Haji Ihsan, Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, Mazullah, Shehzad Ahmad Siddiqui, Fazal Mula, Hamayun Israr and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Bilal Javed paid tributes to the services of Malik Meher Elahi for his services for trading community.

He said that joint work with them will provide them opportunity to learn from his experience.

He said that with the alliance between both organization, Traders Alliance will get more strength as now not only the problems of Peshawar Cantonment rather the problems of traders at the city will also be addressed.

