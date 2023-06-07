UrduPoint.com

Traders Body Concerns Over Shutting Down Shops At 8pm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Traders body concerns over shutting down shops at 8pm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Trader body have expressed concerns on shutting down shops by 8pm saying that the decision should have been taken in their consultation.

In a statement on Wednesday, President All Pakistan Karyana Retailers Association, Afaq Ansari, said that business was already going very slow in the markets, adding that the decision will add to their problems as they won't be able to pay rent.

He urged upon Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastigar, to take traders on board in this connection by inviting suggestion and consulting with them.

