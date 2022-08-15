UrduPoint.com

Traders' Body Demands Decrease In Electricity Prices; Wants Maximum Relief

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Central Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged the government to lower electricity prices as it was hurting business activities.

In a statement issued here, Suleman said that the government should review electricity prices and taxes at the earliest.

The traders, he said, were already facing immense hardships, and were unable to meet household expenditures.

He also called for addressing issue of load-shedding. The traders should be given maximum relief, he said.

On this occasion, noted traders Sheikh Javed Akhtar, Akmal Khan Baloch and Kafaait Siddique were also present.

