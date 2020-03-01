Traders Body for early redressal of problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said the government should help in addressing problems of the traders.

He expressed these views while talking to newly appointed Chairman Multan Development Authority Mian Jameel, here on Sunday.

Khawaja Suleman Siddique stated that new Chairman MDA Mian Jameel would focus on problems faced by the trading community.

He apprised that the encroachments had not only marred the beauty of the city but also affected trade activities in different bazaars.

He urged upon Chairman MDA Mian Jameel to play role in removing encroachments. Mian Jameel assured the trader leader that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Traders were playing an important role in uplift of the country, he stated.

On this occasion, traders including Shiekh Akram Hakeem, Shiekh Javed Akhtar, Nadeem Qureshi and many others were also present.