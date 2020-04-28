UrduPoint.com
Traders' Body Seeks Lockdown Relaxation For Garments, Shoes Shops

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

Traders' body seeks lockdown relaxation for garments, shoes shops

Corona Relief Committee of traders Tuesday urged the provincial government to relax lockdown for garments, shoes, computer, printing press, cosmetics and mobile shops as allowed by the government to other shops for a fixed time

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Corona Relief Committee of traders Tuesday urged the provincial government to relax lockdown for garments, shoes, computer, printing press, cosmetics and mobile shops as allowed by the government to other shops for a fixed time.

The traders' committee led by former president of All Traders Federation Sultan Ahmed Nawaz and Mumtaz Khan called on DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil ur Rehma here at his office and presented their recommendations for other closed shops.

They said that due to lockdown in the wake of corona pandemic the small traders and businessmen were facing economic problems and losses, if the government would give them relaxation for a fixed time they would be able to meet their daily demands.

Sultan Ahmed Nawaz said that traders were fully cooperating with the government and police during lockdown and they were waiting for relief package by the government.

He urged the government to allow shop owners and traders of mobile, shoes, garments, cosmetics and computers to open their shops while adopting all precautionary measures.

He called for further relaxing lockdown time for general shops till 6 p.m and for seller of dairy products till 8 p.m in the holy month of Ramazan.

On the occasion DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil ur Rehman lauded the cooperation extended by the traders and assured them to convey their problems and recommendations to the government for consideration.

He said police force was implementing the directive of the provincial government with regard to lockdown. District Police Officer Javed Iqbal Wazir was also present during the meeting.

