Traders Body Urge Govt Not To Raise Rents Of Auqaf Deptt Shops
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman of Tanzeem Tajraan Khawaja Suleman Siddique on Monday urged the Punjab government not to increase rents of shops, owned by the Punjab Auqaf Department.
Khawaja Suleman, in a statement said the shopkeepers were facing economic issues and raise in rents would further increase their problems.
He asked the Punjab government to instruct the Auqaf Department not to raise the rents.