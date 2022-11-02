UrduPoint.com

Traders' Body Urges Politicians To Shun Differences, Focus On Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :President of Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan, South Punjab, Sheikh Javed Akhtar urged politicians, both in government and opposition, to play their vital role in strengthening the country's economy, and avoid politics of confrontation, long marches and protests.

While addressing a ceremony of traders of Katchehry road, Sheikh Javed Akhtar stated that the country could not afford further crises. The poor are getting poorer day by day. Similarly, the recent wave of inflation badly affected the middle class also.

He urged politicians to act wisely to strengthen the country's economy.

The government should also design pro-economy policies and improve production sectors by providing maximum relief. About the trader's organization, he stated that the trader's body was taking all steps to convey traders' voice to the authorities concerned.

On this occasion, traders namely Mian Maqsood, Raja Abdul Ghaffar, Mirza Naeem Bag, Khawaja Muhammad Shoaib and many others were also present.

