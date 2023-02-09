Traders bound to get their workers registered with police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Bahawalpur have made all traders, industrialists and businessmen bound to get their workers and employees registered with the police through a smart policing system.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed all SDPOs, SHOs and police circles to ensure registration of employees and workers of industrial units, factories and trading companies.

"The district police of Bahawalpur have been availing the facility of information technology and smart policing system to register such employees," he said.

He added that 504 employees and workers of factories and private companies were registered in the smart policing system during the last month of January 2023.