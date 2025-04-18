Traders call for boycott of Israeli products

GUJAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Traders Association of Gujar Khan, led by Namberdar Zaheer Aziz, on Friday organized a peaceful protest rally to condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians. The demonstration saw a strong turnout of local traders, activists, and citizens who voiced their solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

The rally commenced from the main bazaar and marched through the city's key commercial areas, with participants chanting slogans against Israeli atrocities and demanding an immediate end to the violence in Gaza and other occupied territories. Carrying Palestinian flags and banners, the protesters called for global Muslim unity in support of the Palestinian cause.

Addressing the gathering, Namberdar Zaheer Aziz strongly condemned the brutal Israeli military actions and urged Muslims worldwide, particularly Pakistanis, to boycott Israeli products as a means of economic resistance.

“Our silence is complicity—we must stand with Palestine not just in words but through concrete actions,"he declared. He further emphasized the need for the international community to hold Israel accountable for its violations of human rights and international law.

The protest concluded peacefully at the GPO stop, where participants dispersed after offering prayers for the martyrs of Palestine. The organizers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such advocacy efforts until justice is served for the Palestinian people.