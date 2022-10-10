Traders call for maximum relief to improve businesses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan demanded the government to focus on traders' issues and provide them maximum relief in terms of taxes, electricity and gas bills.

While addressing a ceremony at Sharif Plaza Market, President Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Shiekh Javed Akhtar stated that the traders were already in trouble due to lowering business activities.

The recent increase in the tariff of electricity affected the traders. He urged the government to provide much needed relief to the traders amid economic challenges. Traders are an important segment of society and are also termed as the backbone of a country's economy. He also called for paying attention to increasing street crimes because it was also hurting trade activities. On this occasion, Aslam Javed Gandapur, Zeeshan Siddique and many other traders were also present.