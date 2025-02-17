Traders Call For Relief To Consumers During Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Traders community has underlined the need for taking measures to prevent hoarding and price hike in order to extend relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.
They expressed these views during a meeting chaired by President Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Sohail Azami.
Speaking on the occasion, the president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran and other leaders of the community including Ghulam Subhani also urged the authorities concerned to take steps for protecting citizens from the impact of inflation besides necessitating measures to end power and gas load-shedding in the holy month.
Moreover, they stressed the need to expedite the construction of a flyover project, deeming it essential for the city's development.
The traders also sought an end to the imposition of heavy taxes and fines imposed on them.
The meeting also highlighted the need for improved street lighting in the city’s streets, and better cleanliness standards.
The traders expressed concerns over the fact that the Price Review Committee had not held a meeting for several months.
At the end of the meeting, the traders' leaders expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of the Scrap Union President and prayed for the departed soul.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital preparations for colorful Jashn-e-Baharan festival6 minutes ago
-
Truck driver of relief goods' convoy injured in firing6 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration finalizes Ramazan relief plan6 minutes ago
-
Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam discuss welfare projects, future political strategy with MPAs6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to provide complete security for Champions Trophy: Sharjeel6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Australia Business Council delegation meets Commerce minister6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur to Hold Open Court in Jacobabad on Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses contempt proceeding against Registrar, Deputy Registrar6 minutes ago
-
PEC establishes Special Desks to facilitate engineering graduates16 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid items seized at Faisalabad International Airport16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad orders strict implementation of price list & action against overpricing16 minutes ago