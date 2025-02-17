Open Menu

Traders Call For Relief To Consumers During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Traders community has underlined the need for taking measures to prevent hoarding and price hike in order to extend relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

They expressed these views during a meeting chaired by President Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Sohail Azami.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran and other leaders of the community including Ghulam Subhani also urged the authorities concerned to take steps for protecting citizens from the impact of inflation besides necessitating measures to end power and gas load-shedding in the holy month.

Moreover, they stressed the need to expedite the construction of a flyover project, deeming it essential for the city's development.

The traders also sought an end to the imposition of heavy taxes and fines imposed on them.

The meeting also highlighted the need for improved street lighting in the city’s streets, and better cleanliness standards.

The traders expressed concerns over the fact that the Price Review Committee had not held a meeting for several months.

At the end of the meeting, the traders' leaders expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of the Scrap Union President and prayed for the departed soul.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturd ..

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

39 seconds ago
 Middle East International Conference on Innovation ..

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

54 seconds ago
 Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI ..

Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector

31 minutes ago
 China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies ..

China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAV ..

India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

2 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

2 hours ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

3 hours ago
 DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan