Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Traders community has underlined the need for taking measures to prevent hoarding and price hike in order to extend relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

They expressed these views during a meeting chaired by President Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Sohail Azami.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran and other leaders of the community including Ghulam Subhani also urged the authorities concerned to take steps for protecting citizens from the impact of inflation besides necessitating measures to end power and gas load-shedding in the holy month.

Moreover, they stressed the need to expedite the construction of a flyover project, deeming it essential for the city's development.

The traders also sought an end to the imposition of heavy taxes and fines imposed on them.

The meeting also highlighted the need for improved street lighting in the city’s streets, and better cleanliness standards.

The traders expressed concerns over the fact that the Price Review Committee had not held a meeting for several months.

At the end of the meeting, the traders' leaders expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of the Scrap Union President and prayed for the departed soul.

APP/slm