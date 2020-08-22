UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Call For Strict Security On Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Traders call for strict security on Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir has called for taking stringent security measures for ensuring peace and security in the city during holy month of Muharram.

Talking to APP, he said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of the city's entry and exit points, deployment of additional police force and Rangers, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all processions and other religious activities culminate peacefully.

Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer plaza in 2013 on Ashura day in Raja Bazar,he said "We cannot afford any further loss of life and property as it takes years to recover and restore businesses which was put on fire by the angry mob on November 15, in 2013.

"Mir called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Muharram processions so that traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly.

When contacted, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to mourners as well as traders to feel a sense of security.

Related Topics

Fire Rangers Police Business Anjuman November Market All Muharram

Recent Stories

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

39 minutes ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

47 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

1 hour ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.