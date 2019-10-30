Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement with govt

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) The traders called off their nationwide strike after successful talks with the government, the reports said.

According to the details, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, accompanied by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen announced the agreemenet between the government and the business community at a press conference in Islamabad.

Under the agreement, the action on violation of CNIC will remain suspended till January 31st, 2020 but the condition for Rs 50,000 purchase will remain intact.

The traders, in light of the agreement, would have to paay Rs 0. 5 per cent of the annual turnover of Rs 100 million instead of Rs 1.5 per cent of the turnover and that the traders would not become the withholding agents. The both side decided that the limit of electricity bill for registration in sales tax register was increased to Rs1.2 million from Rs600,000. The government also agreed to review the rate of turnover tax for sectors with low profit ratio while the review in this regard would be carried out in consultations with a committee of traders. Jewelers's issue, they agreed, would also be resolved after consultation with their associations while the withholding tax on renewal of brokers' license would also be reviewed.

The adviser also announced that under the agreement, the government would establish an exclusive cell at FBR, Islamabad to resolve the issues of traders on immediate basis. The head of the cell would be a grade 21 or 22 officer who would maintain contact with traders on monthly basis. The government would introduce simple forms in urdu language for registration of new traders and income tax returns filing, the agreement said. The traders bodies, under it, would offer full cooperation in the registration of new businesses.

Under the agreement, the government would consult with the traders committee for decision to grant exemption in sales tax to a 1,000 square feet shop. Similarly, the government would take traders onboard for decision about inclusion of those retailers who are also engaged in wholesales business in the sales tax register.

It may be mentioned here that the partial shutterdown strike was observed on Wednesday in various cities of the country after announcment on Tuesday. The strike was announced during the days when JUI-F was also planing to launch Azadi March against the government.

JUI-F, traders and doctors in different public hospitals in Punjab were on the roads to stage protest against the government but now the traders' protest has come to an end, with Azadi March that is supposed to enter in Islamabad on Thursay.