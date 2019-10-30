UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Call Off Nationwide Strike After Agreement With Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:57 PM

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement with govt

Advisor to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and FBR Chairman announced the agreement at a press conference in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) The traders called off their nationwide strike after successful talks with the government, the reports said.

According to the details, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, accompanied by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen announced the agreemenet between the government and the business community at a press conference in Islamabad.

Under the agreement, the action on violation of CNIC will remain suspended till January 31st, 2020 but the condition for Rs 50,000 purchase will remain intact.

The traders, in light of the agreement, would have to paay Rs 0. 5 per cent of the annual turnover of Rs 100 million instead of Rs 1.5 per cent of the turnover and that the traders would not become the withholding agents. The both side decided that the limit of electricity bill for registration in sales tax register was increased to Rs1.2 million from Rs600,000. The government also agreed to review the rate of turnover tax for sectors with low profit ratio while the review in this regard would be carried out in consultations with a committee of traders. Jewelers's issue, they agreed, would also be resolved after consultation with their associations while the withholding tax on renewal of brokers' license would also be reviewed.

The adviser also announced that under the agreement, the government would establish an exclusive cell at FBR, Islamabad to resolve the issues of traders on immediate basis. The head of the cell would be a grade 21 or 22 officer who would maintain contact with traders on monthly basis. The government would introduce simple forms in urdu language for registration of new traders and income tax returns filing, the agreement said. The traders bodies, under it, would offer full cooperation in the registration of new businesses.

Under the agreement, the government would consult with the traders committee for decision to grant exemption in sales tax to a 1,000 square feet shop. Similarly, the government would take traders onboard for decision about inclusion of those retailers who are also engaged in wholesales business in the sales tax register.

It may be mentioned here that the partial shutterdown strike was observed on Wednesday in various cities of the country after announcment on Tuesday. The strike was announced during the days when JUI-F was also planing to launch Azadi March against the government.

JUI-F, traders and doctors in different public hospitals in Punjab were on the roads to stage protest against the government but now the traders' protest has come to an end, with Azadi March that is supposed to enter in Islamabad on Thursay.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Electricity Business Punjab Azadi March January May FBR 2020 From Government Agreement Million Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Sami, Sohaib centuries lead Southern Punjab's figh ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan skittle out Bangladesh U16 for 108 on day ..

7 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘Designing Cities’ Traini ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Expresses Complete Satisfaction Over O ..

17 minutes ago

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

20 minutes ago

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.