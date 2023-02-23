UrduPoint.com

Traders Call On Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:57 PM

A 30-member delegation of All Pakistan Traders Association Ferozepur Road met the Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad at Ministers Block on Thursday

Traders expressed their concerns regarding frequent protests, encroachments, illegal parking and security on the Mall Road that abrupt their business. The Local Government Minister assured to solve the problems of the traders on a priority basis and said that concrete steps were being taken for easy access of the people to all the services of the Local Government Department.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that instructions had already been given to the department to eliminate encroachments and illegal parking across the city. He said, "under the auspices of the Local Government Department, we are starting the 'Safai Nifsf Iman' campaign across the province soon while by digitizing the services provided to the citizens by the Local Government Department, a digital app called 'Baldia Aap Ki' is being launched.

'E-Kachhari' App is also being launched for redressal of public complaints in timely manner." The Association members while paying tribute to Ibrahim Hasan Murad for the efforts being made for the improvement of the LG Department, said that in view of the increasing environmental pollution, a thorough cleanliness campaign was the need of the hour across Punjab.

They assured the Local Government minister that they would give him all possible support to improve public services.

