Traders calls for enhanced security of markets during Eid shopping

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As few days are left in Eid ul Fitr, the markets in the garrison city are buzzing with activity particularly in Saddar, Commercial Market and Tench Bhatta iconic bazaars.

The traders have urged the authorities to increase security measures, although they have their own private security guards deployed in front of the shops, but many shop owners don't have this facility so they feel its 'not enough' to combat any law and order situation.

In a brief interaction with APP, Sheikh Hafeez, President Traders Association, Saddar said that last few days of shopping before Eid ul Fitr were experiencing massive inflow of people visiting the markets.

"This increased business activities needs increased security measures from the district police", he said and are calling on the police department to police personnel to maintain law and order during the remaining days of Ramazan.

Hafeez said, "After auctioning of food stalls in the pedestrian zone, no one knows who are the business executors and who are the business owners of the stall.

"

"Special security pickets should be deployed on entry and exit points of the main markets, specially at night time till the 'Chand Raat', he demanded.

The traders are concerned about the flood of customers and consumers in the markets, which has increased the security requirements. They want the police to beef up security to prevent any potential law and order situations from developing.

Nasir Abbasi, a shopkeeper in the Computer Market highlighted that the market is equally exposed to potential threats as both ends of the markets are open without police personnel.

Amir Saeed, running Computer painters' business said the shopkeepers usually hire private guards to protect the market collectively, however " the private guards are less equipped and trained as compared to those of regular police".