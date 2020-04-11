Traders calls on DC, discusses in detail availability of edibles items

The members of the trade union in Timarghara Dir Lower called on Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan here at District Assembly Hall on Saturday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The members of the trade union in Timarghara Dir Lower called on Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan here at District Assembly Hall on Saturday.

The members of the trade union thoroughly discussed ways and means arisen in the current situation after out breaking of coronavirus and asked Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and various problems being confronting by the traders in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan after detail discussion thanked the traders and small Tajaran for extending support to the district administration dealing with coronavirus. Assistant Commissioner Shah Jamil, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Nazeer and MS Dr. Shaukat Ali also addressed the gathering.

The meeting urged upon made a joint strategy for effective control and prevention of COVID-19 in Dir Lower besides ensuring all-out facilities to the general public. The review discussion was also made on the availability of various edibles items including flour and expressed satisfaction over the current situation and availability of edibles items in the markets.

The meeting also discussed the inspection made by Focal Person for Supply for Edibles Finance Officer Hifatullah in Rahimabad and Manda wherein some cases were also filed against those violating the rates of some edibles items, weight difference, overcharging rates and selling chicken without scales.

The shopkeepers also urged to take care of hygiene and adhere to the principle of social distance during selling and handing over different items.

The meeting decided to aware the public regarding all decision for the larger interest of their safety and protection from infection from coronavirus. It has also been decided to strictly follow the guideline issued by the government about public visit to various bazaars. The consumers have been advised to register their complaint anytime on the giving whatsapp no: +913003085876.