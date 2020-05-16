Traders calls on DSP City

A delegation of traders led by Raja Akhtar Ali Saturday called on DSP City and demanded to open four gates of the city's most important business center and central location Chouglia during the lockdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of traders led by Raja Akhtar Ali Saturday called on DSP City and demanded to open four gates of the city's most important business center and central location Chouglia during the lockdown.

A delegation of traders led by Raja Akhtar Ali, President Central Association of Traders, called on DSP City Zahooruddin Marwat at his office and said that for the first time in history, the Dera administration had asked the people and traders of Dera to close Choglia. They said Dera administration would cooperate with the people and traders as the people and traders were cooperating with the administration.