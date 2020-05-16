UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Calls On DSP City

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

Traders calls on DSP City

A delegation of traders led by Raja Akhtar Ali Saturday called on DSP City and demanded to open four gates of the city's most important business center and central location Chouglia during the lockdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of traders led by Raja Akhtar Ali Saturday called on DSP City and demanded to open four gates of the city's most important business center and central location Chouglia during the lockdown.

A delegation of traders led by Raja Akhtar Ali, President Central Association of Traders, called on DSP City Zahooruddin Marwat at his office and said that for the first time in history, the Dera administration had asked the people and traders of Dera to close Choglia. They said Dera administration would cooperate with the people and traders as the people and traders were cooperating with the administration.

Related Topics

Business

Recent Stories

EU Parliamentary Research report exposed India: AJ ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

53 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

53 minutes ago

AAC holds meeting to ensure implementation of SOPs ..

56 seconds ago

Mufti Syed Noor Shah laid to rest

57 seconds ago

2.4 mln gallon of additional water added to main s ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.