Traders cash soaring demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor during Ramazan: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) As the days of Ramazan unfold, the demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor, an exquisite date variety, escalates dramatically in cities across Pakistan where traders from Lahore and Quetta seize the opportunity, enjoying a substantial increase in sales and revenue.

According to a private news channel's report, traders were capitalizing on the skyrocketing demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor this Ramazan, as the prized date variety had become a staple in many Pakistani households during the holy month, with traders in cities like Lahore and Quetta experiencing a significant surge in sales and revenue.

The prices of dates vary depending on the variety, quality and origin, said shopkeepers.

Saudi Khajoor is priced the highest, ranging from PKR 800 to PKR 1,200 per kilogram, while Irani Khajoor costs between PKR 500 to PKR 800 per kilogram. Local varieties are relatively more affordable, priced between PKR 200 to PKR 500 per kilogram, said a trader from Lahore city.

In Lahore' s bustling Anarkali Bazaar, trader Abdul Razaq is busy arranging crates of Irani Saudi Khajoor in his shop. "This is our peak season," he says with a smile.

"People come from all over the city to buy these premium dates for iftar and sehri.

"We have a special connection with the farmers in Iran and Saudi Arabia," Rahim a trader explains.

"We import these dates directly from them, ensuring that our customers get the best product."

With start of this month, traders work tirelessly to meet the surging demand. They often work late into the night, sorting and packaging the dates for distribution to retailers across the city, said a citizen.

"In Lahore, people are willing to pay a premium for Irani Saudi Khajoor," says a seller. "They know that these dates are a staple of Ramazan, and they want the best for their families."

"Currently, we have around 14 to 15 different varieties of dates available in our shops, including Irani, Saudi and local varieties," said Abdul Rahim, another trader at Quetta.

"Each variety has its unique taste, texture and price point, catering to diverse customer preferences," said a shopkeeper.

"For us, Iftar without Khajoor is incomplete," said a housewife buyer from Lahore.

"It is a tradition that we break our fast with dates and Saudi Khajoor is our preferred choice due to its unique taste and nutritional benefits," said another citizen of Islamabad.