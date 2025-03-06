Open Menu

Traders Cash Soaring Demand For Irani Saudi Khajoor During Ramazan: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Traders cash soaring demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor during Ramazan: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) As the days of Ramazan unfold, the demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor, an exquisite date variety, escalates dramatically in cities across Pakistan where traders from Lahore and Quetta seize the opportunity, enjoying a substantial increase in sales and revenue.

According to a private news channel's report, traders were capitalizing on the skyrocketing demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor this Ramazan, as the prized date variety had become a staple in many Pakistani households during the holy month, with traders in cities like Lahore and Quetta experiencing a significant surge in sales and revenue.

The prices of dates vary depending on the variety, quality and origin, said shopkeepers.

Saudi Khajoor is priced the highest, ranging from PKR 800 to PKR 1,200 per kilogram, while Irani Khajoor costs between PKR 500 to PKR 800 per kilogram. Local varieties are relatively more affordable, priced between PKR 200 to PKR 500 per kilogram, said a trader from Lahore city.

In Lahore' s bustling Anarkali Bazaar, trader Abdul Razaq is busy arranging crates of Irani Saudi Khajoor in his shop. "This is our peak season," he says with a smile.

"People come from all over the city to buy these premium dates for iftar and sehri.

"

"We have a special connection with the farmers in Iran and Saudi Arabia," Rahim a trader explains.

"We import these dates directly from them, ensuring that our customers get the best product."

With start of this month, traders work tirelessly to meet the surging demand. They often work late into the night, sorting and packaging the dates for distribution to retailers across the city, said a citizen.

"In Lahore, people are willing to pay a premium for Irani Saudi Khajoor," says a seller. "They know that these dates are a staple of Ramazan, and they want the best for their families."

"Currently, we have around 14 to 15 different varieties of dates available in our shops, including Irani, Saudi and local varieties," said Abdul Rahim, another trader at Quetta.

"Each variety has its unique taste, texture and price point, catering to diverse customer preferences," said a shopkeeper.

"For us, Iftar without Khajoor is incomplete," said a housewife buyer from Lahore.

"It is a tradition that we break our fast with dates and Saudi Khajoor is our preferred choice due to its unique taste and nutritional benefits," said another citizen of Islamabad.

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

45 seconds ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

1 hour ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

2 hours ago
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan