Traders celebrate diamond jubilee of Youm-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The traders' community of Faisalabad have celebrated diamond jubilee of Youm-e-Azadi (I-Day) here on Sunday.

In this connection, President Anjuman Tajiran City Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka cut a cake to celebrate 75th Independence Day while General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Sheikh Saeed Ahmad, Deputy General Secretary Mian Riaz Shahid, Chief Patron Mirza Shafiq Ahmad and others were also present.

Khawaja Shahid said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah got a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent within 7 years after Pakistan resolution passed.

Now it was duty of the entire nation to protect all fronts and boundaries of the country which was great blessing of Allah Almighty, he said and added that traders' community would also play its due role in national progress and prosperity at maximum extent.