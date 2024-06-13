Open Menu

Traders, Citizens Welcome Federal Budget 2024-25

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The traders and citizens of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday welcomed the Federal budget 2024-25 terming it poor-friendly.

President of Central Anjuman Tajran, Dera Ismail Khan and Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anjuman Tajran Sohail Ahmad Azmi, while talking to APP, lauded the federal government for presenting a balanced and poor-friendly budget despite prevailing economic and fiscal challenges.

He appreciated the proposal of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for discounts on import of goods and components needed in production of solar panels, inverters and batteries, saying, it would ultimately reduce dependence on imported solar panels by bolstering local manufacturing capabilities.

He said that this strategy would help to promote local production of solar panels, inverters, and batteries.

He said that it would also help to resolve the power issues being faced by domestic, industrialists and traders.

Sohail Ahmad Azmi said that this discount would not only support sustainable energy development but also enhance economic stability by preserving foreign Currency reserves.

He said the Anjuman Tajran always supports registration of maximum traders for income tax. However, he suggested that a policy should be made with coordination of traders so that maximum traders could be brought under tax net.

Meanwhile, the federal government employees working in different departments here welcomed the increase in salaries and pensions in the budget 2024-25.

They said despite financial constraints, the government had decided to give 25 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade 1-16 and 20 percent to Grade 17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.

