Traders' Community Demands Intervention Of Commissioner To Ease Tension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Traders' community demands intervention of Commissioner to ease tension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A traders community leader from Peshawar Malik Meher Ellahi had demanded intervention of the commissioner Kohat to ease tension between certain traders of Kohat and district administration of Kohat.

Protest march led by traders action committee Kohat leaders and Malik Meher Ellahi amid shutter down strike was witnessed in upper main bazaar of Kohat while shops in suburban areas were remain open today.

A retired JCO shopkeeper has informed this scribe that five hundred rupees increase in tin of 16 liter of ordinary edible oil (Ghee) of different Pakistani industries is compelling him to increase price of samosa, he lamented that flour bags prices of different flour mills are also increased.

Despite of the fact that PTI government has decreased the price of oil no decrease in prices of these items is there.

Fruit shop owners are also selling fruit on quite high rates much beyond purchasing power of citizens here in Kohat.

