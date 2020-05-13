UrduPoint.com
Traders' Community Lauds Contribution Of Islamabad Police During Phase Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:55 PM

Traders' community lauds contribution of Islamabad police during phase of COVID-19

The role of Islamabad police is very much appreciable in running the relief and rescue operation during phase of COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The role of Islamabad police is very much appreciable in running the relief and rescue operation during phase of COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order in the city.

It was stated by Managing Director Din Group of Industries and Former President Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce Shaikh Muhammad Naveed during a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday.

Shaikh M. Naveed lauded the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness against coronavirus and distribution of ration among poor through assistance of philanthropists.

He said that Islamabad police is standing on front line during efforts to curb coronavirus and citizens are also appreciating the commitment of the force.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar thanked Shaikh Muhammad Naveed and also presented him police shield. The IGP said that Islamabad police would make every possible efforts to secure lives of people and urge people to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19.

