Traders community observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A complete shutter-down strike was observed across District Abbottabad, including Havelian and Abbottabad, on the call of Hazara Division Chamber of Commerce President Khurshid Azam Khan. The strike was held in response to a nationwide call by trader organizations to protest against Israeli aggression and to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine.

All markets, shops, and commercial centers in Havelian, Abbottabad and surrounding areas remained closed throughout the day. Businessmen and civil society members participated in a large protest rally, which was led by Chamber President Khurshid Azam Khan alongside Sardar Nasir Mahmood, Sardar Mazhar Iqbal, Khan Wais Khan, Usman Ghani Khan, Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Sohrab Ahmed, and other prominent community leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Khurshid Azam Khan condemned the continued violence and displacement of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. He criticized the silence of the international community, calling it deeply concerning. He urged the government of Pakistan and all Islamic nations to take a united stand against Israel's blatant human rights violations and ongoing aggression.

The strike and protest rally in District Abbottabad remained peaceful, sending a strong message of unity and support for the Palestinian cause.