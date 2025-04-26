Traders Community Observes Complete Strike In Solidarity With Palestine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A complete shutter-down strike was observed across District Abbottabad, including Havelian and Abbottabad, on the call of Hazara Division Chamber of Commerce President Khurshid Azam Khan. The strike was held in response to a nationwide call by trader organizations to protest against Israeli aggression and to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine.
All markets, shops, and commercial centers in Havelian, Abbottabad and surrounding areas remained closed throughout the day. Businessmen and civil society members participated in a large protest rally, which was led by Chamber President Khurshid Azam Khan alongside Sardar Nasir Mahmood, Sardar Mazhar Iqbal, Khan Wais Khan, Usman Ghani Khan, Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Sohrab Ahmed, and other prominent community leaders.
Addressing the gathering, Khurshid Azam Khan condemned the continued violence and displacement of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. He criticized the silence of the international community, calling it deeply concerning. He urged the government of Pakistan and all Islamic nations to take a united stand against Israel's blatant human rights violations and ongoing aggression.
The strike and protest rally in District Abbottabad remained peaceful, sending a strong message of unity and support for the Palestinian cause.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders community observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will respond strongly to any aggression: Jahangir Khanzada5 minutes ago
-
Doctor, his farm worker killed by armed men6 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of SSG commandos held at SOS Cherat6 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Park Enclave, orders development upgrades16 minutes ago
-
2 robbers arrested, weapons recovered25 minutes ago
-
Any misadventure to cost India dearly: Abbasi25 minutes ago
-
Interior minister demands impartial probe into Pahalgam incident35 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences very hot day35 minutes ago
-
PAA denies fire reports at Lahore Airport, terms it baseless35 minutes ago
-
DC orders full coverage during polio catch-up days35 minutes ago
-
PM grieved at explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port36 minutes ago