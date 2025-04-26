Open Menu

Traders Community Observes Complete Strike In Solidarity With Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Traders community observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A complete shutter-down strike was observed across District Abbottabad, including Havelian and Abbottabad, on the call of Hazara Division Chamber of Commerce President Khurshid Azam Khan. The strike was held in response to a nationwide call by trader organizations to protest against Israeli aggression and to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine.

All markets, shops, and commercial centers in Havelian, Abbottabad and surrounding areas remained closed throughout the day. Businessmen and civil society members participated in a large protest rally, which was led by Chamber President Khurshid Azam Khan alongside Sardar Nasir Mahmood, Sardar Mazhar Iqbal, Khan Wais Khan, Usman Ghani Khan, Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Sohrab Ahmed, and other prominent community leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Khurshid Azam Khan condemned the continued violence and displacement of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. He criticized the silence of the international community, calling it deeply concerning. He urged the government of Pakistan and all Islamic nations to take a united stand against Israel's blatant human rights violations and ongoing aggression.

The strike and protest rally in District Abbottabad remained peaceful, sending a strong message of unity and support for the Palestinian cause.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

39 minutes ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

55 minutes ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

5 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

5 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

5 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

8 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan