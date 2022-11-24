UrduPoint.com

Traders Community Welcomes Appointment Of Gulam Ali As Governor KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Traders community welcomes appointment of Gulam Ali as Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The traders community on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Ghulam Ali as new Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hoped he would take steps for the welfare of KP province and its people.

President Trade Union of KP Mujibur Rahman, President Tajer Insaf Shahid Khan, Uzair Khan and, Shafiq Khan congratulated Ghulam Ali on his appointment as governor and said that Haji Ghulam Ali was a prominent politician who had an important role in the country's politics and served in important positions, including Chairman of SAARC Chamber.

He is also a former senator.

The measures taken by him for the business community of the country and the province speak volume of his commitment, they said and hoped that as Governor KP he would play the role of a bridge between the federation and the province.

They said that the newly appointed governor of KP would pay full attention to the development of the tribal districts and address the deprivations of the people there, which would bring prosperity to the province and the tribal districts.

