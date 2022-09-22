(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said the problems of the traders community would be resolved on priority and announced that parking plazas would be established in different areas including Badami Bagh and Anarkali in Lahore.

During a meeting with the Pakistan Auto mobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association delegation, the chief minister said that the biggest auto market in Asia would be made a modern market with regard to facilities. He directed to appoint traffic wardens forthwith to resolve the traffic problems of Badami Bagh and directed Commissioner Lahore to visit the auto market along with LDA, WASA and other specialists.

The CM stated that the long overdue problem of the traders would be resolved by improving the sewerage system of the auto market, adding that road would be reconstructed in order to improve the traffic flow in Badami Bagh.

The proposal to shift leather market out of city was also reviewed during the meeting.

The delegation headed by the Association Chairman Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Patron In-Chief Muhammad Abid Hameed Khan announced to provide assistance to flood affected people. The delegation submitted their proposals, recommendations and demands on which CM Parvez Elahi issued on spot orders.

Secretary Industries, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA were also present on the occasion.