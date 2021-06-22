UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Complain Alarming Rise In Street Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Traders complain alarming rise in street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The traders committee of Alamgir Wholesale Market in Landhi no.6 on Tuesday raised their voice against growing incidents of robberies and dacoities.

In a news release, Alamgir Wholesale Market association President Saleem Memon and General Secretary Javed Iqbal said robberies in broad day light had become a routine due to which fearful environment had gripped the market while area police had left the traders and costumers on mercy of criminals.

Since the posting of new SHO at Landhi Police Station Ahmed Khan Niazi, the street crimes had witnessed alarming rise in the area. SHO had also reduced number of personnel deployment in market, alleged the market association.

They demanded from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh to look into the matter and provide protection of lives and properties of traders and customers visiting the market.

Meanwhile, SSP Korangi Shahjahan talking to APP said the street crimes had reduced in current month in district. About 13 accused were nabbed the other day and 13 motorcycles, snatched phones etc were recovered from their possession.

He said efforts were underway to further control the street crimes.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Rangers Police Governor Police Station Korangi Landhi Alamgir Criminals Murad Ali Shah Market From

Recent Stories

TECNO to delight all fans with another Photowalk t ..

3 minutes ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

34 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

45 minutes ago

Health deptt resumes coronavirus vaccination

8 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade rise 10 pc ..

8 minutes ago

Rain continues to blight World Test final

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.