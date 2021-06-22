Traders complain alarming rise in street crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The traders committee of Alamgir Wholesale Market in Landhi no.6 on Tuesday raised their voice against growing incidents of robberies and dacoities.

In a news release, Alamgir Wholesale Market association President Saleem Memon and General Secretary Javed Iqbal said robberies in broad day light had become a routine due to which fearful environment had gripped the market while area police had left the traders and costumers on mercy of criminals.

Since the posting of new SHO at Landhi Police Station Ahmed Khan Niazi, the street crimes had witnessed alarming rise in the area. SHO had also reduced number of personnel deployment in market, alleged the market association.

They demanded from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh to look into the matter and provide protection of lives and properties of traders and customers visiting the market.

Meanwhile, SSP Korangi Shahjahan talking to APP said the street crimes had reduced in current month in district. About 13 accused were nabbed the other day and 13 motorcycles, snatched phones etc were recovered from their possession.

He said efforts were underway to further control the street crimes.