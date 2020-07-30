UrduPoint.com
Traders Concern Over Sudden Lockdown Announcement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Traders concern over sudden lockdown announcement

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Traders expressed concern over sudden 'announcement of lockdown' upheld by the district administration here Thursday, for it led to struck their business and evolve alternative strategy to earn bread and butter for their family..

Talking to media persons, president traders' association of Kot Addu Chaudhary Shafeeq said they were extending every kind of cooperation with the administration despite having 'grave reservations. But all mishandling comes through haphazard announcement of lockdown by the district authority, he maintained.

He said traders association decided for observing lockdown after holding meeting with administration and DC Muzaffargarh.

Earlier, police held crackdown at the city places, Rangpur, Daera Din Panah, Sher Sultan, Bassera, Jitoi, Sarwar Shaheed and adjoining areas to implement lockdown following coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

