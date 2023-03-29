Traders concerned over growing crime incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Different associations of traders of Multan Cantt expressed their concerns over growing cases of crime generally in the province and especially in the city.

During a meeting, they said they were feeling insecure after the recent daylight dacoity bid in Gardezi market Gulghast a couple of days back.

They lambasted police inefficiency in checking crime cases in the city, adding that the killing of innocent traders in the market showed that police had miserably failed to control the situation.

They informed that the crime rate on daily basis in the last one and a half months had gone up in the province and added that if the police did not take appropriate steps they would be restored to protest and agitation. Secretary General Anjuman Tajraan, Moazzam Javid, President Jewellers Association, Rana Shahid Ahmed, VP Cantt, Zafar Iqbal, SVP South Punjab Hotels & Restaurants Ijaz Karim, Chief Coordinator, Ghazafar Malik, and Kalb-i- Abid Khan attended the meeting.